Beautifully crafted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Fort worth area. Big living area adjacent to the kitchen, 1 car garage and much more! Property conveniently located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Horne Street have any available units?
2409 Horne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2409 Horne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Horne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.