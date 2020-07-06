All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2409 Horne Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

2409 Horne Street

2409 Horne St · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Horne St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Fort worth area. Big living area adjacent to the kitchen, 1 car garage and much more! Property conveniently located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Horne Street have any available units?
2409 Horne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2409 Horne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Horne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Horne Street pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Horne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2409 Horne Street offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Horne Street offers parking.
Does 2409 Horne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Horne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Horne Street have a pool?
No, 2409 Horne Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Horne Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 Horne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Horne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Horne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Horne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Horne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

