Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

2408 Dell Street

2408 Dell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Dell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Scenic Bluff

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath with a spacious backyard. Minutes from downtown, with easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Dell Street have any available units?
2408 Dell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2408 Dell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Dell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Dell Street pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Dell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2408 Dell Street offer parking?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Dell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Dell Street have a pool?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Dell Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Dell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Dell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Dell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

