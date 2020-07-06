Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2401 w 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2401 w 7th
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:41 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 w 7th
2401 West 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Cultural District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2401 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cultural District
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the downtown area of ft worth this is a beautiful condo with 1bdr and 1 1/2 bath great views from the balcony. Private garage and walking distance to all the stores and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 w 7th have any available units?
2401 w 7th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2401 w 7th currently offering any rent specials?
2401 w 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 w 7th pet-friendly?
No, 2401 w 7th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2401 w 7th offer parking?
Yes, 2401 w 7th offers parking.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 w 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 w 7th have a pool?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have a pool.
Does 2401 w 7th have accessible units?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University