Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:41 AM

2401 w 7th

2401 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cultural District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the downtown area of ft worth this is a beautiful condo with 1bdr and 1 1/2 bath great views from the balcony. Private garage and walking distance to all the stores and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 w 7th have any available units?
2401 w 7th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2401 w 7th currently offering any rent specials?
2401 w 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 w 7th pet-friendly?
No, 2401 w 7th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2401 w 7th offer parking?
Yes, 2401 w 7th offers parking.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 w 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 w 7th have a pool?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have a pool.
Does 2401 w 7th have accessible units?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 w 7th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 w 7th does not have units with air conditioning.

