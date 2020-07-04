All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2400 Ensenada Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2400 Ensenada Lane
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

2400 Ensenada Lane

2400 Ensenada Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2400 Ensenada Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,382 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4848462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Ensenada Lane have any available units?
2400 Ensenada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Ensenada Lane have?
Some of 2400 Ensenada Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Ensenada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Ensenada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Ensenada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Ensenada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Ensenada Lane offer parking?
No, 2400 Ensenada Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Ensenada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Ensenada Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Ensenada Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Ensenada Lane has a pool.
Does 2400 Ensenada Lane have accessible units?
No, 2400 Ensenada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Ensenada Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Ensenada Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University