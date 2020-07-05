2354 Ridgeview Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Glencrest Civic League
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious open concept 3 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen features include breakfast bar, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Large master bedroom has spacious walk in closet. Large backyard to entertain guests .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
