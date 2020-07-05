All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2354 Ridgeview Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

2354 Ridgeview Street

2354 Ridgeview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Ridgeview Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious open concept 3 bed 2 bath home. Kitchen features include breakfast bar, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Large master bedroom has spacious walk in closet. Large backyard to entertain guests .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Ridgeview Street have any available units?
2354 Ridgeview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 Ridgeview Street have?
Some of 2354 Ridgeview Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Ridgeview Street currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Ridgeview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Ridgeview Street pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Ridgeview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2354 Ridgeview Street offer parking?
Yes, 2354 Ridgeview Street offers parking.
Does 2354 Ridgeview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Ridgeview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Ridgeview Street have a pool?
No, 2354 Ridgeview Street does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Ridgeview Street have accessible units?
No, 2354 Ridgeview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Ridgeview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 Ridgeview Street has units with dishwashers.

