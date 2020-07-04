Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2325 Donalee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2325 Donalee Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2325 Donalee Street
2325 Donalee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2325 Donalee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath half duplex. Good sized back yard. Housing accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 Donalee Street have any available units?
2325 Donalee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2325 Donalee Street have?
Some of 2325 Donalee Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2325 Donalee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Donalee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Donalee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Donalee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2325 Donalee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Donalee Street offers parking.
Does 2325 Donalee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Donalee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Donalee Street have a pool?
No, 2325 Donalee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Donalee Street have accessible units?
No, 2325 Donalee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Donalee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Donalee Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University