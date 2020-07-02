2324 Ridgmar Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

!!$499.00 Total Move In For Our two Bedroom Apts!!

ALL BILLS PAID!!

Looking for a comfortable place to rest your head? Renaissance II is the pace for you! We are a cute, quiet complex located on the corner of Ridgmar Plaza and Plaza Parkway, just off I30. We have **FREE** covered parking inside the gated area, washer and dryer units onsite, a large pool and a Game/Club/Library room.



For questions regarding our *limited* units and their prices, contact the office or send me an email. Monday - Friday 9am to 6pm and CLOSED on weekends. Come in and see us. Ask for Megan! :)



Cant wait to meet you!