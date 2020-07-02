All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like
2324 Ridgmar Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2324 Ridgmar Plaza
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

2324 Ridgmar Plaza

2324 Ridgmar Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 Ridgmar Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
!!$499.00 Total Move In For Our two Bedroom Apts!!
ALL BILLS PAID!!
Looking for a comfortable place to rest your head? Renaissance II is the pace for you! We are a cute, quiet complex located on the corner of Ridgmar Plaza and Plaza Parkway, just off I30. We have **FREE** covered parking inside the gated area, washer and dryer units onsite, a large pool and a Game/Club/Library room.

For questions regarding our *limited* units and their prices, contact the office or send me an email. Monday - Friday 9am to 6pm and CLOSED on weekends. Come in and see us. Ask for Megan! :)

Cant wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have any available units?
2324 Ridgmar Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have?
Some of 2324 Ridgmar Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Ridgmar Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Ridgmar Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Ridgmar Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza offers parking.
Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza has a pool.
Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Ridgmar Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Ridgmar Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business ParkFairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhavenOverton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian UniversityUniversity of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan UniversityAmberton University