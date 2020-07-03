All apartments in Fort Worth
2324 Canchim St.

2324 Canchim Street · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Canchim Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
media room
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
GREAT!3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in Fort Worth With Media Room Ready To Go - Stylish 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Fort Worth! Open Living Concept w Wall Mount Display Included! .....French Doors Leading To Media Room.... Kitchen Island W/ Eat In Bar.....Vaulted Ceilings, & Decorative Lighting Through Out. Wood Floors! Projector and Projector screen included!.... Large Master w WIC, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, & Garden Tub...... Security System w Outdoor Cameras Included. Keller ISD! ( Fridge Incl)

(RLNE2154260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Canchim St. have any available units?
2324 Canchim St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Canchim St. have?
Some of 2324 Canchim St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Canchim St. currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Canchim St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Canchim St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Canchim St. is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Canchim St. offer parking?
No, 2324 Canchim St. does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Canchim St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Canchim St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Canchim St. have a pool?
No, 2324 Canchim St. does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Canchim St. have accessible units?
No, 2324 Canchim St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Canchim St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Canchim St. does not have units with dishwashers.

