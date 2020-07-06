All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

2317 Jenson Circle

2317 Jenson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Jenson Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home in a nice subdivision very close to golf course. Many updates through-out. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Spacious master bath with his and her vanities and big walk in closet. Backyard with nice deck is perfect for cookouts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Jenson Circle have any available units?
2317 Jenson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Jenson Circle have?
Some of 2317 Jenson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Jenson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Jenson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Jenson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Jenson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2317 Jenson Circle offer parking?
No, 2317 Jenson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Jenson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Jenson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Jenson Circle have a pool?
No, 2317 Jenson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Jenson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2317 Jenson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Jenson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Jenson Circle has units with dishwashers.

