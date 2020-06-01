Rent Calculator
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:19 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2314 Prairie Avenue
2314 Prairie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2314 Prairie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage... some hardwood floors... large yard... Near FW Stockyards! See Pictures!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have any available units?
2314 Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2314 Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
