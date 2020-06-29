All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2313 Laurel Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2313 Laurel Forest Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

2313 Laurel Forest Drive

2313 Laurel Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2313 Laurel Forest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Well kept 4 bedroom beautiful home with high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floor, rich cabinetry, Granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, large covered back porch and extended padded area, covered front porch, radiant barrier, high efficiency AC and Nest thermostat for energy efficiency, community pool, playground and trail, walk to highly rated elementary school, conveniently located with easy access to major highways and close to Alliance, shopping, dining, and medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have any available units?
2313 Laurel Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have?
Some of 2313 Laurel Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Laurel Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Laurel Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Laurel Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Laurel Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Laurel Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University