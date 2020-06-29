2313 Laurel Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Well kept 4 bedroom beautiful home with high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floor, rich cabinetry, Granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, large covered back porch and extended padded area, covered front porch, radiant barrier, high efficiency AC and Nest thermostat for energy efficiency, community pool, playground and trail, walk to highly rated elementary school, conveniently located with easy access to major highways and close to Alliance, shopping, dining, and medical facilities.