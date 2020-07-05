All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:00 AM

2313 Carruthers Drive

2313 Carruthers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Carruthers Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Carver Heights East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Carruthers Drive have any available units?
2313 Carruthers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Carruthers Drive have?
Some of 2313 Carruthers Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Carruthers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Carruthers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Carruthers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Carruthers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2313 Carruthers Drive offer parking?
No, 2313 Carruthers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Carruthers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Carruthers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Carruthers Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Carruthers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Carruthers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Carruthers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Carruthers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Carruthers Drive has units with dishwashers.

