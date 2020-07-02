Rent Calculator
2306 Park Place Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:11 AM
1 of 1
2306 Park Place Avenue
2306 Park Place Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2306 Park Place Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Awesome top floor condo . Incredible views in historic building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
2306 Park Place Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2306 Park Place Avenue have?
Some of 2306 Park Place Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2306 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Park Place Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Park Place Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Park Place Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue offer parking?
No, 2306 Park Place Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Park Place Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue have a pool?
No, 2306 Park Place Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2306 Park Place Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Park Place Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Park Place Avenue has units with dishwashers.
