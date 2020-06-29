2306 Kenley Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Lovely one bedroom condo in great neighborhood. Large rooms and lots of amenities. Tons of natural light.Close to shopping and downtown. Pool view from private balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2306 Kenley Street have any available units?
2306 Kenley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Kenley Street have?
Some of 2306 Kenley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Kenley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Kenley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.