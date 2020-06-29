All apartments in Fort Worth
2306 Kenley Street

Location

2306 Kenley Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely one bedroom condo in great neighborhood. Large rooms and lots of amenities. Tons of natural light.Close to shopping and downtown. Pool view from private balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Kenley Street have any available units?
2306 Kenley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Kenley Street have?
Some of 2306 Kenley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Kenley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Kenley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Kenley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Kenley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2306 Kenley Street offer parking?
No, 2306 Kenley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Kenley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Kenley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Kenley Street have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Kenley Street has a pool.
Does 2306 Kenley Street have accessible units?
No, 2306 Kenley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Kenley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Kenley Street has units with dishwashers.

