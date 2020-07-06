All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2301 Carruthers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2301 Carruthers Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

2301 Carruthers Drive

2301 Carruthers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 Carruthers Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Carver Heights East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Carruthers Drive have any available units?
2301 Carruthers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Carruthers Drive have?
Some of 2301 Carruthers Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Carruthers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Carruthers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Carruthers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Carruthers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2301 Carruthers Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Carruthers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Carruthers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Carruthers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Carruthers Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Carruthers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Carruthers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Carruthers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Carruthers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Carruthers Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University