All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2300 Grayson Avenue.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2300 Grayson Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM
2300 Grayson Avenue
2300 Grayson Avenue
Location
2300 Grayson Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute, move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath, located minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Duplex has new central heat and air, hardwood floors and tile. Must see won't last long at this price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have any available units?
2300 Grayson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2300 Grayson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Grayson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Grayson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Grayson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Grayson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Grayson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
