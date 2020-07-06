2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch

Amenities
Available 10/05/19 Spacious Single Family home in Keller ISD - Property Id: 26185
Brand new home, 3 bed and 2 bath with flex space for office/study. Brand new on campus Elementary school - "SunSet valley" under highly acclaimed school district Keller ISD. Resort style pool with children splash pad, walking trail and kids playground. Alternatively, international leadership/charter school (k-8) close to 2-3 miles as well. Close to Highway I-35 and 820, Alliance town center, BNSF, Fort Worth downtown, close to shopping !! model home pictures shown. No section 8 !!
Spacious Open concept NEW House - Beautiful new home located in KELLER school district. 2 miles from BNSF facility.
Brand new unused home with refrigerator, new washer and dryer.
2 car garage with garage door opener installed.
Corner lot
Spacious backyard
3 bed 2 bath, office with a spacious back yard
Property Id 26185
No Pets Allowed
