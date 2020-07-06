All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:19 AM

2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch

2300 Bermont Red Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 Bermont Red Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 10/05/19 Spacious Single Family home in Keller ISD - Property Id: 26185

Brand new home, 3 bed and 2 bath with flex space for office/study. Brand new on campus Elementary school - "SunSet valley" under highly acclaimed school district Keller ISD. Resort style pool with children splash pad, walking trail and kids playground. Alternatively, international leadership/charter school (k-8) close to 2-3 miles as well. Close to Highway I-35 and 820, Alliance town center, BNSF, Fort Worth downtown, close to shopping !! model home pictures shown. No section 8 !!
Spacious Open concept NEW House - Beautiful new home located in KELLER school district. 2 miles from BNSF facility.
Brand new unused home with refrigerator, new washer and dryer.
2 car garage with garage door opener installed.
Corner lot
Spacious backyard
3 bed 2 bath, office with a spacious back yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26185p
Property Id 26185

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5155629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have any available units?
2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have?
Some of 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch offers parking.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch has a pool.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have accessible units?
No, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane , West Fork Ranch has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University