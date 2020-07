Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Alliance and Presidio Town Crossing this home offers a spacious open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 car garage and a generous backyard that includes a shed. Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Many shopping and restaurant options very close to home. Walking distance to Presidio Town Crossing. Just off of 35W and 287 with easy access to express lanes. Close to 170, 114, and 820.