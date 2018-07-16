Rent Calculator
Last updated January 9 2020
2244 W Rosedale Street S
2244 West Rosedale Street South
·
No Longer Available
2244 West Rosedale Street South, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house which has been updated with bright cheerful carpet, & fresh paint throughout. Ready for Move-In!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have any available units?
2244 W Rosedale Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have?
Some of 2244 W Rosedale Street S's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2244 W Rosedale Street S currently offering any rent specials?
2244 W Rosedale Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 W Rosedale Street S pet-friendly?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S offer parking?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S does not offer parking.
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have a pool?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S does not have a pool.
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have accessible units?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 W Rosedale Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 W Rosedale Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
