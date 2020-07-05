All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 Crescent Ridge Drive

224 Crescent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Crescent Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have any available units?
224 Crescent Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have?
Some of 224 Crescent Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Crescent Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Crescent Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Crescent Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Crescent Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

