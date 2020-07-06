Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2233 Sturges Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2233 Sturges Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:16 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2233 Sturges Drive
2233 Sturges Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2233 Sturges Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled new appliances with original hardwood floors. Granite counter tops large fenced in back yard, ideal for family. Located close to 820 and I 30. This is a must see wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have any available units?
2233 Sturges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2233 Sturges Drive have?
Some of 2233 Sturges Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2233 Sturges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Sturges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Sturges Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive offer parking?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have a pool?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Sturges Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University