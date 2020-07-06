All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:16 PM

2233 Sturges Drive

2233 Sturges Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Sturges Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Fully remodeled new appliances with original hardwood floors. Granite counter tops large fenced in back yard, ideal for family. Located close to 820 and I 30. This is a must see wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Sturges Drive have any available units?
2233 Sturges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Sturges Drive have?
Some of 2233 Sturges Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Sturges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Sturges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Sturges Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive offer parking?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have a pool?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 Sturges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Sturges Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Sturges Drive has units with dishwashers.

