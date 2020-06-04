All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2232 Old Leonard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2232 Old Leonard Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

2232 Old Leonard Street

2232 Old Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2232 Old Leonard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have any available units?
2232 Old Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2232 Old Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Old Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Old Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Old Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University