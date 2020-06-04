Rent Calculator
2232 Old Leonard Street
2232 Old Leonard Street
2232 Old Leonard Street
Location
2232 Old Leonard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have any available units?
2232 Old Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2232 Old Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Old Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Old Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Old Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Old Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Old Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
