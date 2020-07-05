Sign Up
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
2229 Sweetwood Drive
2229 Sweetwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2229 Sweetwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have any available units?
2229 Sweetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have?
Some of 2229 Sweetwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2229 Sweetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Sweetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Sweetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Sweetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Sweetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Sweetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2229 Sweetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2229 Sweetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Sweetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Sweetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
