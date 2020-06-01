All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2224 Old Leonard Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

2224 Old Leonard Street

2224 Old Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Old Leonard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have any available units?
2224 Old Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2224 Old Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Old Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Old Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Old Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Old Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Old Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

