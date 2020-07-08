2220 Juarez Drive

Amenities

Open Floor single story home nestled in the Presidio Village community and Northwest ISD. This open floor plan makes it perfect to entertain your friends and families. The Sun Room looking over the backyard organic gardens is perfect for morning coffee. Study room can be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Brand New Luxury Flooring Installed. Home is very well maintained and living is extremely convenient to all kinds of shopping nearby. Nearby shopping centers include Presidio Towne Crossing (still expanding in new phases), Costco, Aldi, Target, Winco, Alliance Fort Worth...... Don't miss this great opportunity to buy it for primary residence or investment property. For Sale or Lease