Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:18 PM

2220 Juarez Drive

2220 Juarez Drive
Location

2220 Juarez Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Open Floor single story home nestled in the Presidio Village community and Northwest ISD. This open floor plan makes it perfect to entertain your friends and families. The Sun Room looking over the backyard organic gardens is perfect for morning coffee. Study room can be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Brand New Luxury Flooring Installed. Home is very well maintained and living is extremely convenient to all kinds of shopping nearby. Nearby shopping centers include Presidio Towne Crossing (still expanding in new phases), Costco, Aldi, Target, Winco, Alliance Fort Worth...... Don't miss this great opportunity to buy it for primary residence or investment property. For Sale or Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Juarez Drive have any available units?
2220 Juarez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2220 Juarez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Juarez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Juarez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive offer parking?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Juarez Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Juarez Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Juarez Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

