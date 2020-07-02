All apartments in Fort Worth
2220 5th Avenue

2220 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 5th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Romantic Tudor style cottage home located conveniently in historic Fairmount neighborhood. Walking distance to Magnolia street restaurants, near Medical district and 5 minutes from TCU. Updated living spaces, beautiful refinished original wood floors, newly remodeled period-correct bathrooms, and new high-efficiency central AC with gas heat. Plenty of parking space in two-car tandem garage and driveway with attached shop. All appliances included. Great schools including Pascal High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 5th Avenue have any available units?
2220 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 5th Avenue have?
Some of 2220 5th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2220 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2220 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2220 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2220 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2220 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2220 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2220 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

