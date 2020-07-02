2220 5th Avenue

Amenities
Romantic Tudor style cottage home located conveniently in historic Fairmount neighborhood. Walking distance to Magnolia street restaurants, near Medical district and 5 minutes from TCU. Updated living spaces, beautiful refinished original wood floors, newly remodeled period-correct bathrooms, and new high-efficiency central AC with gas heat. Plenty of parking space in two-car tandem garage and driveway with attached shop. All appliances included. Great schools including Pascal High School.