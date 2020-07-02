2220 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Romantic Tudor style cottage home located conveniently in historic Fairmount neighborhood. Walking distance to Magnolia street restaurants, near Medical district and 5 minutes from TCU. Updated living spaces, beautiful refinished original wood floors, newly remodeled period-correct bathrooms, and new high-efficiency central AC with gas heat. Plenty of parking space in two-car tandem garage and driveway with attached shop. All appliances included. Great schools including Pascal High School.