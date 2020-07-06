All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2217 Old Leonard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2217 Old Leonard Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:08 PM

2217 Old Leonard Street

2217 Old Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 Old Leonard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have any available units?
2217 Old Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2217 Old Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Old Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Old Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Old Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Old Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Old Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University