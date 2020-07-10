All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2217 Frosted Willow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2217 Frosted Willow Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

2217 Frosted Willow Lane

2217 Frosted Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 Frosted Willow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Please include the beautiful home in your viewings, 4 bds 2.5 bths, granite countertops, laminate and tile floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. This property is very well maintained. (2 hours notice required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have any available units?
2217 Frosted Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have?
Some of 2217 Frosted Willow Lane's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Frosted Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Frosted Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Frosted Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane offer parking?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Frosted Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Frosted Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University