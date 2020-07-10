2217 Frosted Willow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Tehama Ridge
Property Amenities
Please include the beautiful home in your viewings, 4 bds 2.5 bths, granite countertops, laminate and tile floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. This property is very well maintained. (2 hours notice required)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
