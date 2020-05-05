Newly remodeled very cute 1 bedroom Loft. If you are looking for a great efficient space, this is for you. Large lot located just off Jacksboro HWY. All Utilities are included!! This is a must see, Section 8 welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have any available units?
2214 23rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
