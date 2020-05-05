All apartments in Fort Worth
2214 23rd Street NW

2214 Northwest 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Northwest 23rd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly remodeled very cute 1 bedroom Loft. If you are looking for a great efficient space, this is for you. Large lot located just off Jacksboro HWY. All Utilities are included!! This is a must see, Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 23rd Street NW have any available units?
2214 23rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2214 23rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2214 23rd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 23rd Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW offer parking?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 23rd Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 23rd Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

