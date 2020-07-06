All apartments in Fort Worth
2212 Ridgeview St

2212 Ridgeview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Ridgeview Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 4bd-3ba-2ga home in Ft. Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Ridgeview St have any available units?
2212 Ridgeview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2212 Ridgeview St currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Ridgeview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Ridgeview St pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St offer parking?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St have a pool?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St have accessible units?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Ridgeview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Ridgeview St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2212 Ridgeview St has units with air conditioning.

