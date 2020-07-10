Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
221 Chalk Mountain Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Chalk Mountain Drive
221 Chalk Mountain Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
221 Chalk Mountain Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Fenced backyard. Located in Fort Worth with Burleson school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have any available units?
221 Chalk Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 221 Chalk Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Chalk Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Chalk Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Chalk Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Chalk Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
