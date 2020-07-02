All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:11 AM

2209 W Rosedale Street S

2209 W Rosedale St S · No Longer Available
Location

2209 W Rosedale St S, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE!! Perfect three bedroom, two bathroom house with tons of space. Large bedrooms with huge closets in each room! Beautiful hand scraped refinished hardwoods throughout! Plenty of light shining in from the many windows. Huge living and dining areas make entertaining or enjoying family time easy and fun! This home has new appliances, updated tile work, and new fixtures. Oversized master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet! Large two car garage and long driveway, so storage and parking are easy. Great big front porch that is perfect for relaxing on and enjoying the day! This house is truly charming and unique. Come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have any available units?
2209 W Rosedale Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have?
Some of 2209 W Rosedale Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 W Rosedale Street S currently offering any rent specials?
2209 W Rosedale Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 W Rosedale Street S pet-friendly?
No, 2209 W Rosedale Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S offer parking?
Yes, 2209 W Rosedale Street S offers parking.
Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 W Rosedale Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have a pool?
No, 2209 W Rosedale Street S does not have a pool.
Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have accessible units?
No, 2209 W Rosedale Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 W Rosedale Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 W Rosedale Street S has units with dishwashers.

