Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2209 Deniro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2209 Deniro Drive
2209 Deniro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2209 Deniro Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 Deniro Drive have any available units?
2209 Deniro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2209 Deniro Drive have?
Some of 2209 Deniro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2209 Deniro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Deniro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Deniro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Deniro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2209 Deniro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Deniro Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Deniro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Deniro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Deniro Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Deniro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Deniro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Deniro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Deniro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Deniro Drive has units with dishwashers.
