Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2204 Prairie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2204 Prairie Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2204 Prairie Avenue
2204 Prairie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2204 Prairie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side
Amenities
all utils included
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL BILLS PAID!!! Cozy one bedroom garage apartment, with fresh paint, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and only minutes from downtown Fort Worth. No pets. $40 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have any available units?
2204 Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2204 Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University