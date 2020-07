Amenities

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15, 2019. Remodeled half duplex with gleaming wood floors throughout the big living room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have double closets. Kitchen has newer appliances, countertops, a roomy breakfast area and washer dryer connections. There are ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Water, gas, trash and a large storage area are included in monthly rent.