216 Callender Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
216 Callender Drive
216 Callender Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
216 Callender Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
MUST SEE HOME This home has been refreshed and is ready for move in large layout open floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 Callender Drive have any available units?
216 Callender Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 216 Callender Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Callender Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Callender Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 Callender Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 216 Callender Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Callender Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Callender Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Callender Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
