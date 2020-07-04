All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 216 Callender Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
216 Callender Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

216 Callender Drive

216 Callender Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Callender Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
MUST SEE HOME This home has been refreshed and is ready for move in large layout open floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Callender Drive have any available units?
216 Callender Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 216 Callender Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Callender Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Callender Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 Callender Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 216 Callender Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Callender Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Callender Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Callender Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Callender Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Callender Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University