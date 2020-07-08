All apartments in Fort Worth
2152 Charmion Lane

2152 Charmion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Charmion Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings anticipated to start 4.15.2020. First time as a rental. new interior paint happening soon. smart floorplan. large living room into open concept kitchen. separate utility closet off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. split bedroom floorplan. spacious master. large en suite w separate shower. remaining bedrooms nicely sized. corner lot. covered back patio. established landscaping. lawn care included at full price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Charmion Lane have any available units?
2152 Charmion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Charmion Lane have?
Some of 2152 Charmion Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Charmion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Charmion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Charmion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Charmion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2152 Charmion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Charmion Lane offers parking.
Does 2152 Charmion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Charmion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Charmion Lane have a pool?
No, 2152 Charmion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Charmion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2152 Charmion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Charmion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Charmion Lane has units with dishwashers.

