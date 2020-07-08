2152 Charmion Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Northbrook
Showings anticipated to start 4.15.2020. First time as a rental. new interior paint happening soon. smart floorplan. large living room into open concept kitchen. separate utility closet off of kitchen houses washer and dryer connections. split bedroom floorplan. spacious master. large en suite w separate shower. remaining bedrooms nicely sized. corner lot. covered back patio. established landscaping. lawn care included at full price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
