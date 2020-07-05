Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
/
2148 Benning Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
2148 Benning Way
2148 Benning Way
No Longer Available
Location
2148 Benning Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bdr, 21/2 ba, office, game room, living, dining, family rooms fenced yard, security system new carpet, paint, tile floors, light fixtures. New stove, microwave Will consider pet. Very clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2148 Benning Way have any available units?
2148 Benning Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2148 Benning Way have?
Some of 2148 Benning Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2148 Benning Way currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Benning Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Benning Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Benning Way is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Benning Way offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Benning Way offers parking.
Does 2148 Benning Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Benning Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Benning Way have a pool?
No, 2148 Benning Way does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Benning Way have accessible units?
No, 2148 Benning Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Benning Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Benning Way has units with dishwashers.
