All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 213 Prairie Gulch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
213 Prairie Gulch Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 2:50 PM

213 Prairie Gulch Drive

213 Prairie Gulch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Prairie Gulch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Two living spaces, one with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, white appliances and tile floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have any available units?
213 Prairie Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have?
Some of 213 Prairie Gulch Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Prairie Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Prairie Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Prairie Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive offers parking.
Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University