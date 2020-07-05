Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2128 Charmion Lane
2128 Charmion Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2128 Charmion Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Adorable 3 bedroom home in Alexandra Meadows. Home has great features such as ceramic tile, custom cabinets and sprinkler system. Don't miss out!
Photos prior to tenant*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have any available units?
2128 Charmion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2128 Charmion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Charmion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Charmion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Charmion Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Charmion Lane offers parking.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Charmion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have a pool?
No, 2128 Charmion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2128 Charmion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Charmion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Charmion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Charmion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
