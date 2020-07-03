Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2121 Handley Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2121 Handley Drive
2121 Handley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2121 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2121 Handley Drive have any available units?
2121 Handley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2121 Handley Drive have?
Some of 2121 Handley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2121 Handley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Handley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Handley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Handley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2121 Handley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Handley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Handley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
