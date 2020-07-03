All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2121 Handley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2121 Handley Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

2121 Handley Drive

2121 Handley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2121 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Handley Drive have any available units?
2121 Handley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Handley Drive have?
Some of 2121 Handley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Handley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Handley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Handley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Handley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2121 Handley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Handley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Handley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Handley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Handley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University