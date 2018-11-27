2118 Andover Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114 Castleberry Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath with large family room featuring a fireplace with wood burning stove insert. Dinning area, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Large back yard with wood deck, storage shed, and separate pergola.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 Andover St have any available units?
2118 Andover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Andover St have?
Some of 2118 Andover St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Andover St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Andover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Andover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Andover St is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Andover St offer parking?
No, 2118 Andover St does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Andover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Andover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Andover St have a pool?
No, 2118 Andover St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Andover St have accessible units?
No, 2118 Andover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Andover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Andover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)