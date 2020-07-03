All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2117 S Edgewood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2117 S Edgewood Terrace
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

2117 S Edgewood Terrace

2117 South Edgewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2117 South Edgewood Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and
Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the
bedroom. High efficiency windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have any available units?
2117 S Edgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have?
Some of 2117 S Edgewood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 S Edgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2117 S Edgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 S Edgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University