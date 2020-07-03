Rent Calculator
2117 S Edgewood Terrace
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:15 PM
1 of 25
2117 S Edgewood Terrace
2117 South Edgewood Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
2117 South Edgewood Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and
Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the
bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have any available units?
2117 S Edgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have?
Some of 2117 S Edgewood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2117 S Edgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2117 S Edgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 S Edgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 S Edgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 S Edgewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
