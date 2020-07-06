Rent Calculator
2117 Laughlin Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
2117 Laughlin Road
2117 Laughlin Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2117 Laughlin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have any available units?
2117 Laughlin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2117 Laughlin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Laughlin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Laughlin Road pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Laughlin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Laughlin Road offers parking.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Laughlin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have a pool?
No, 2117 Laughlin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have accessible units?
No, 2117 Laughlin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Laughlin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Laughlin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Laughlin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
