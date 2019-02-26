All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Franks Street

2116 Franks Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Franks Street, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Franks Street have any available units?
2116 Franks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Franks Street have?
Some of 2116 Franks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Franks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Franks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Franks Street pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Franks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2116 Franks Street offer parking?
No, 2116 Franks Street does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Franks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Franks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Franks Street have a pool?
No, 2116 Franks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Franks Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 Franks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Franks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Franks Street has units with dishwashers.

