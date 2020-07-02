Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
2111 College Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:19 PM
2111 College Avenue
2111 College Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2111 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location. Large home in desirable neighborhood. Original hardwood floors and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 College Avenue have any available units?
2111 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2111 College Avenue have?
Some of 2111 College Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2111 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2111 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2111 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2111 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 2111 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2111 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2111 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2111 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2111 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
