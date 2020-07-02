2110 Edwin Street

2110 Edwin St, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Mistletoe Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Location! location! location! Minutes from TCU, Medical district, Downtown, W7th, Magnolia and I30. Each bedroom has its own private, comfortable in-suit bathroom and a balcony. Garage is very spacious and the landlord is outstanding.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
