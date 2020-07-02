All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

2110 Edwin Street

2110 Edwin St · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Edwin St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! location! location! Minutes from TCU, Medical district, Downtown, W7th, Magnolia and I30. Each bedroom has its own private, comfortable in-suit bathroom and a balcony. Garage is very spacious and the landlord is outstanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Edwin Street have any available units?
2110 Edwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Edwin Street have?
Some of 2110 Edwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Edwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Edwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Edwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Edwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2110 Edwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Edwin Street offers parking.
Does 2110 Edwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Edwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Edwin Street have a pool?
No, 2110 Edwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Edwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 Edwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Edwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Edwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

