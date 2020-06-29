2109 Bliss Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Presidio Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Family home with granite countertops, open kitchen with wood laminate flooring. Study, gameroom and large bedrooms. Home offers several energy saving features with radiant barrier. Huge oversized laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Bliss Road have any available units?
2109 Bliss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Bliss Road have?
Some of 2109 Bliss Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Bliss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Bliss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.