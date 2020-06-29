All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2109 Bliss Road

2109 Bliss Road · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Bliss Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Spacious Family home with granite countertops, open kitchen with wood laminate flooring. Study, gameroom and large bedrooms. Home offers several energy saving features with radiant barrier. Huge oversized laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Bliss Road have any available units?
2109 Bliss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Bliss Road have?
Some of 2109 Bliss Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Bliss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Bliss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Bliss Road pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Bliss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2109 Bliss Road offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Bliss Road offers parking.
Does 2109 Bliss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Bliss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Bliss Road have a pool?
No, 2109 Bliss Road does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Bliss Road have accessible units?
No, 2109 Bliss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Bliss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Bliss Road has units with dishwashers.

