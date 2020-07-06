Rent Calculator
Location
2108 Carlotta Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive have any available units?
2108 Carlotta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2108 Carlotta Drive have?
Some of 2108 Carlotta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2108 Carlotta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Carlotta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Carlotta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Carlotta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Carlotta Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Carlotta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Carlotta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Carlotta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Carlotta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Carlotta Drive has units with dishwashers.
