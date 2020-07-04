All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

2105 Bethune Street

2105 Bethune Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Bethune Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire property freshly painted. New flooring with a luxury wood appearance throughout. Beautiful new counter tops. Fenced back yard. One car garage. Must see! Oven Range will be installed at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Bethune Street have any available units?
2105 Bethune Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2105 Bethune Street currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Bethune Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Bethune Street pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Bethune Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2105 Bethune Street offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Bethune Street offers parking.
Does 2105 Bethune Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Bethune Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Bethune Street have a pool?
No, 2105 Bethune Street does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Bethune Street have accessible units?
No, 2105 Bethune Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Bethune Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Bethune Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Bethune Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Bethune Street does not have units with air conditioning.

